Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 10-31-19

High pressure will continue to deliver a lot of sunshine to the High Desert today and after a cold start to the morning, we will see a nice warm up this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's and breezes will be light out of the north. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Light and variable breezes this evening will remain through the night. Overnight lows will be in the teens to low 20's.

While we may see a thin cloud here and there over the next couple days there will be no shortage of sunshine. Highs Friday will be in the upper 40's to low 50's and lows will drop into the 20's. The weekend ahead looks to be quite pleasant. With plenty of sunshine we will see highs in the low to mid 60's. We may get a few clouds Sunday night into Monday, but nothing threatening any showers. Nice, warm temperatures will stay with us into the middle of next week.

