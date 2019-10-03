Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 10-3-19

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 04:16 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 04:16 AM PDT

-Good Thursday Morning, Everyone...

After morning clouds move off to the east we will see mostly sunny skies. Highs will stay chilly; only reaching the mid 50's. Very light breezes this morning will pick up to a gentle 5-10 mph out of the west this afternoon. Clouds are expected to thicken as we get through the evening and deliver a chance of scattered showers overnight. Lows will dip into the 30's and breezes will become light and variable.

We will see some partial clearing Friday, however our daytime highs will not warm a great deal. We will be staying in the mid to upper 50's. There will be plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures over the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 60's and Sunday will see us back to something a little more normal for this time of year with highs around 70 degrees. Monday expects to be the warmest day with highs in the mid 70's under mostly sunny skies. This is the time of year where we take those warm days one at a time. A system begins to roll in Tuesday that will deliver a slight chance of showers and highs around 70. By Wednesday we will be back into the low 60's and still looking at a chance of showers.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

