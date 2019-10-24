Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 10-24-19

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A ridge of high pressure that is centered well to our SW will deliver plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to the High Desert today. Highs will be in the mid 60's. While breezes will have a bit of a variable quality, they will be generally out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's and breezes will remain gentle out of the SE.

Sunny skies will stay with us through Friday and daytime highs are expected to reach the low 70's. While sunny skies are expected to stay with us through the weekend, a modest shift in upper level air flow patterns will allow for a significant change in temperatures. Beginning Saturday highs will only reach the upper 40's to low 50's and overnight lows will be dropping into the upper teens to mid 20's. These sunny, but chilly conditions will stay with us right through the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!