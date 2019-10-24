Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 10-24-19

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 04:29 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 04:29 AM PDT

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A ridge of high pressure that is centered well to our SW will deliver plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to the High Desert today. Highs will be in the mid 60's. While breezes will have a bit of a variable quality, they will be generally out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's and breezes will remain gentle out of the SE.

Sunny skies will stay with us through Friday and daytime highs are expected to reach the low 70's. While sunny skies are expected to stay with us through the weekend, a modest shift in upper level air flow patterns will allow for a significant change in temperatures. Beginning Saturday highs will only reach the upper 40's to low 50's and overnight lows will be dropping into the upper teens to mid 20's. These sunny, but chilly conditions will stay with us right through the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates