Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 10-17-19

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 05:37 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 05:37 AM PDT

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The passage of a cold front will put us under cloudy, windy and wet conditions for much of the day. Highs will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's. Westerly winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. Heaviest showers will be focused on this afternoon into this evening. A chance of mixed showers will stay with us tonight as lows dip to the upper 20's to low 30's. Gusty westerly winds will stay with us until morning.

This slow-moving system will continue to draw cold, wet air into the Pacific NW for the next few days. The likelihood of rain will peak from Friday night through Saturday night. Daytime highs will not get much warmer than the low 50's through Sunday. A little warmer air will mix in at the beginning of the new work week and allow highs to reach the low to mid 60's. We will cling to a chance of rain showers through Tuesday night. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 50's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

