Local Alert Weather - Saturday

Happy Saturday, everyone!

Saturday kicks off our first weekend of November with sunny skies and a crisp morning. Temperatures will be in the teens, but will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The average daytime high is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine stick around with hazy skies through the end of the weekend. Winds will be about 10 miles per hour.

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees above average. Some winds will be blustery on Sunday, but overall we'll see a nice weekend. Hazy skies are likely with stagnant air in place. We could see air quality levels suffer at times as an Air Stagnation Advisory is in place to our north.

Sunshine begins the week with our warmest day on the extended forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will roll into our area throughout the week. Midweek we'll see temperatures fall back into the mid 50s and lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected by Thursday.

Have a happy & safe weekend!

-- Emily