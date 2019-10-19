Local Alert Weather - Saturday

Happy Saturday, everyone!

Today we'll wake up to rain showers with mild low temperatures. Throughout the day we'll see shower activity dwindle, but we'll still see a gusty day. Winds will top around 30 miles per hour. Shower chances will taper off by the evening heading into Sunday.

Highs for Sunday will peak in the low to mid 50s, which is still about 10 degrees below normal. We'll see cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Winds will be blustery, but lighter than Saturday. A chance for showers is ahead for the second half of the day.

The beginning of the week sees highs in the low to mid 60s, which is above normal. We'll see partly sunny skies Monday with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Throughout the middle and end of the week we'll see more sunshine and highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Have a happy & safe weekend!

-- Emily