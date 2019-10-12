Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Saturday

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 10:42 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:42 PM PDT

Happy Saturday, everyone!

Saturday begins with mostly sunny skies, and we'll see increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be cold to start the morning, but we'll warm into the 60s by the afternoon. Get outside and enjoy Saturday as we'll see more clouds by Sunday! Winds will be calm out of the north around 10 miles per hour.

A weak cold front overnight into Sunday will bring us a very slight chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be quite gusty at times topping 25 miles per hour.

The beginning of the week will see more sunshine, but temperatures will still be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect a slight warm up into Tuesday, but noticeably more clouds overhead. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday evening brings changes as the next system moving into the region arrives. We'll see a chance for rain showers develop and a cool down. Highs for Wednesday will peak in the mid 60s, but Thursday looks to be in the mid to upper 50s. A chance for showers is ahead for Wednesday night, Thursday morning, and during the day on Friday.

Highs by the end of next week will cool back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Have a happy & safe Fall weekend!

-- Emily

