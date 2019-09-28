Local Alert Weather - Saturday

Happy Saturday, everyone!

Saturday begins with snow levels around 4,200'. We'll see partly cloudy skies at times with a chance for mixed showers developing in the afternoon. Roads and mountain passes could be slick in the evening on Saturday and certainly through the overnight into Sunday. Highs for Saturday will be cool in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be breezy at times gusting 15 miles per hour.

Expect shower activity to pick up overnight into Sunday. We'll see more widespread snow showers in the higher elevations with some locations in Central Oregon waking up to at least a dusting of snow Sunday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for the higher elevations and east slopes of the Cascades throughout the day on Sunday due to snow accumulation above 3,500'. We'll see slick/icy roads as a result with cold temperatures and surfaces. Please drive with caution in Central Oregon and the mountain passes.

Sunday will see cold temperatures to start the day in the 20s for overnight lows. Highs will be the coldest of the extended forecast in the low to mid 40s. We'll see shower activity throughout the day from mixed showers to snow showers as snow levels end the weekend around 2,900'.

Monday sees mostly cloudy skies, and again a cold start with lows in the 20s. Roads will likely still be slick from leftover showers and moisture from Sunday. Highs for Monday top out in the upper 40s.

Tuesday sees more sunshine, which will melt any snow or ice and cause moisture to evaporate. Highs will still be about 15 degrees below normal in the mid 50s.

Have a happy & safe weekend, everyone!

Drive slowly, carefully, and with caution on slick roads during the late nights & early mornings!

-- Emily