Local Alert Weather - Saturday

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:59 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:06 PM PDT

Happy Saturday, everyone!

Today begins with sunshine, and we'll see sunny skies throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s, which is just shy of average for this time of year. Take advantage of the day as we expect big changes by tomorrow!

We wake up to more clouds Sunday with partly cloudy skies rolling inland. Temperatures will begin the day in the low to mid 40s, which is above normal. Clouds will push in by noon, and then we'll see a chance for rain showers around 2 p.m. We cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler for daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy at times gusting 20 miles per hour.

Fall begins at 12:50 a.m. on Monday, and we'll see a seasonal day to follow. Temperatures will be a little below normal, but we'll see mostly sunny skies. 

Heading into Tuesday we see a warm up with highs in the lower 70s, and we'll stay there through Wednesday. We can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies both days. Winds will pick up at times gusting 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Through the end of next week we'll see temperatures cool back into the upper 50s and lower 60s, and then we'll be in the mid to upper 50s by Friday. Friday also sees a chance for rain showers.

Have a happy & safe Last Weekend of Summer!

-- Emily

