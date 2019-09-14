Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Saturday

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 11:02 PM PDT

Happy Saturday, everyone!

Saturday begins with some sunshine, and we will see a mostly sunny day overall. High temperatures will be warmer than Friday's in the low to mid 80s, which is about 5 degrees above normal. Winds will be breezy at times in the afternoon gusting 15 to 25 miles per hour. Enjoy the day as temperatures will cool from this point forward!

Sunday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be cooler as the next system starts to move in from the northwest. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be gusty at times as a cold front approaches topping 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Late Sunday evening we'll see rain roll back into Central Oregon out from the west. We'll wake up to showers Monday morning with cloudy skies. Highs on Monday will be noticeably cooler in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will still be on the gusty side.

Chances for rain showers stick around through Wednesday of next week. Expect off and on showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

By the end of next week we'll begin to warm back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be overhead.

Have a happy & safe weekend!

-- Emily

