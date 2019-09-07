Local Alert Weather - Saturday

Happy Saturday, everyone!

Saturday will be off to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy start. We'll see more clouds in the afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms up in the Cascades -- mainly to the north. Highs will be warm again in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our average daytime high is 79 degrees as of Friday. Winds will be breezy to windy on Saturday gusting 25 miles per hour. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for the east slopes of the Cascades beginning in the late afternoon/early evening on Saturday.

Heading into Sunday we'll notice a major cool down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s. You'll notice the cool down on Sunday with more clouds overhead as well. Winds will be gusty at times. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s. We have a chance for showers as well.

The beginning of the week will see highs in the mid to upper 60s. We'll see more clouds at times over the course of the beginning of the week. A chance for rain showers is expected in the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday.

By the middle of next week we'll see a warm up in the low to mid 70s. Highs will be a little warmer come Thursday and Friday. We'll see variable clouds during this time.

Have a happy & safe weekend!

-- Emily