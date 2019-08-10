Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Saturday

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 11:13 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:26 PM PDT

Happy Saturday, everyone!

Saturday looks to see a partly cloudy start with a chance for thunderstorms already. An area of low pressure is making its way onshore after being to our southwest over the past few days. Winds will kick up and so will the instability as a result. Our best chances for thunderstorms would be in the afternoon. We'll also see rain. Temperatures will be much cooler in the mid 70s.

Overnight into Sunday storms will gradually move to our northeast. We'll still see the chance for storms overnight into Sunday. Lows will be much cooler in the lower 40s.

Sunday starts with partly cloudy skies, and we'll see mostly sunny skies by the evening. Highs will still be on the cooler side in the mid 70s. By Monday we see mostly sunny skies and temperatures back into the lower 80s.

Have a happy & safe weekend!

-- Emily

