Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 05:48 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:51 PM PDT

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

Tonight we'll see some clouds overhead and mild overnight lows. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be a bit blustery overnight.

Tomorrow sees some clouds in the morning which will stick around through the early afternoon. A chance for rain showers develops after lunchtime and will last through the early evening. Once we get closer to sunset we'll see clouds break up and give way to clearer skies. High temperatures will be peak in the low to mid 60s, which is a little above normal. Winds will be breezy at times gusting around 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies and cooler daytime highs. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight into Thursday will be quite cold as well with lows in the mid to upper 20s. 

Mostly sunny and clear skies will be overhead for the duration of the extended forecast. The end of the week will see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds look to be relatively calm until Friday evening. Bundle up Friday night because winds coupled with a chilly night will feel cold. 

More sunshine than cloud cover is expected for the weekend. High temperatures will be below normal in the lower 50s. Our average daytime high is 61 degrees. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.

-- Emily

