Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 05:36 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 05:36 PM PDT

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

Enjoy the next 24 to 48 hours because changes are ahead! Temperatures tonight will be chilly in the upper 20s and lower 30s, which is around average. We'll see mostly clear skies overnight with a few clouds. Winds will be light. The moon was full yesterday, so it will be bright out this evening!

Tomorrow begins with mostly sunny skies, and we'll see increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will be our warmest of the week with temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is about 5 degrees above normal. Winds will be light tomorrow as well.

Changes arrive on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the region. Temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 60s. We'll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers developing in the afternoon. That chance will pick up overnight into Thursday. Winds will be breezy at times gusting 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Thursday sees the breezy winds as the front lingers over the region. We'll see partly sunny skies with a chance for some rain showers, but overall we'll be mainly dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Our active weather pattern continues with the next system moving into the region for the end of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s on Friday. We'll see a chance for showers heading into the weekend. 

Low temperatures remain at or above average for the extended forecast. We'll be in the low to mid 30s and even 40s some mornings. 

Saturday will be fairly rainy with showers and cloudy skies. Winds will be gusty at times topping 25 to 30 miles per hour. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

During this time the Cascades will see some significant snowfall for highest elevations. Over the next week we can expect anywhere from 8-12" of snow at Mt. Bachelor and over mountain peaks. Snow levels will fall below 6,000' by Thursday morning and temps will cool into the 20s and 30s.

-- Emily

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

Pets
10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds