Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

Enjoy the next 24 to 48 hours because changes are ahead! Temperatures tonight will be chilly in the upper 20s and lower 30s, which is around average. We'll see mostly clear skies overnight with a few clouds. Winds will be light. The moon was full yesterday, so it will be bright out this evening!

Tomorrow begins with mostly sunny skies, and we'll see increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will be our warmest of the week with temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is about 5 degrees above normal. Winds will be light tomorrow as well.

Changes arrive on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the region. Temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 60s. We'll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers developing in the afternoon. That chance will pick up overnight into Thursday. Winds will be breezy at times gusting 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Thursday sees the breezy winds as the front lingers over the region. We'll see partly sunny skies with a chance for some rain showers, but overall we'll be mainly dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Our active weather pattern continues with the next system moving into the region for the end of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s on Friday. We'll see a chance for showers heading into the weekend.

Low temperatures remain at or above average for the extended forecast. We'll be in the low to mid 30s and even 40s some mornings.

Saturday will be fairly rainy with showers and cloudy skies. Winds will be gusty at times topping 25 to 30 miles per hour. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

During this time the Cascades will see some significant snowfall for highest elevations. Over the next week we can expect anywhere from 8-12" of snow at Mt. Bachelor and over mountain peaks. Snow levels will fall below 6,000' by Thursday morning and temps will cool into the 20s and 30s.

-- Emily