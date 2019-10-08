Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

Major changes are ahead for Central Oregon as an area of low pressure approaches from the northwest. Through the rest of the night we'll see increasing clouds and a slight to a chance for rain showers in the early morning hours of tomorrow. Winds will be blustery at times ahead of the front topping 15 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be quite mild due to the nice warm day we had today. We'll see temps in the low to mid 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Our average daytime high average is 68 degrees, and we'll fall below that for Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, which is about 20 degrees cooler than where we were for Monday. We'll see partly cloudy skies and a chance for showers in the morning lasting through the evening. Showers will start as mainly rain, then we could see mixed showers in the afternoon.

Snow levels begin the day around 5,300' and plummet to 2,400' Tuesday evening. Winds will be gusty as the cold front moves through the region. Gusts will top around 25 miles per hour.

Wednesday morning will start cold with temps in the low to mid 20s. Snow levels will be around 2,300'. Wednesday is also the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight into Thursday due to mostly clear skies we'll see lows in the teens. Snow levels will be around 400' Wednesday night rising to 3,200' Thursday morning.

By Friday we'll see highs back in the lower 60s, which is still slightly below normal. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected. Heading into the weekend we'll stay in the 60s. Partly sunny skies are expected.

-- Emily