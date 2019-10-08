Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 05:31 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 05:31 PM PDT

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

Major changes are ahead for Central Oregon as an area of low pressure approaches from the northwest. Through the rest of the night we'll see increasing clouds and a slight to a chance for rain showers in the early morning hours of tomorrow. Winds will be blustery at times ahead of the front topping 15 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be quite mild due to the nice warm day we had today. We'll see temps in the low to mid 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Our average daytime high average is 68 degrees, and we'll fall below that for Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, which is about 20 degrees cooler than where we were for Monday. We'll see partly cloudy skies and a chance for showers in the morning lasting through the evening. Showers will start as mainly rain, then we could see mixed showers in the afternoon. 

Snow levels begin the day around 5,300' and plummet to 2,400' Tuesday evening. Winds will be gusty as the cold front moves through the region. Gusts will top around 25 miles per hour. 

Wednesday morning will start cold with temps in the low to mid 20s. Snow levels will be around 2,300'. Wednesday is also the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight into Thursday due to mostly clear skies we'll see lows in the teens. Snow levels will be around 400' Wednesday night rising to 3,200' Thursday morning.

By Friday we'll see highs back in the lower 60s, which is still slightly below normal. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected. Heading into the weekend we'll stay in the 60s. Partly sunny skies are expected.

-- Emily

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life