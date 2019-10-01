Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for parts of Central Oregon overnight as downright cold temperatures are ahead for lows. All of the High Desert will see temps in the teens and 20s, which is about 10 degrees below normal. Skies will also gradually clear overnight, so we'll wake up to mostly sunny skies with frosty conditions. Pay attention to roads as they will likely be slick.

Tuesday brings much more sunshine than we saw for today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are ahead after a frigid morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than we were for today, but still about 15 degrees below normal. Winds will be calm out of the north around 10 miles per hour.

Expect another cold start for Wednesday with mostly clear skies. Lows will again be in the teens and 20s. Highs for Wednesday will be the warmest of the week in the low to mid 60s. Our average daytime high at Roberts Field in Redmond is 71 degrees.

Thursday will see stronger winds gusting 20 miles per hour bringing in yet another slight cool down. Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and we'll see the same on Friday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected both days. Low temperatures will be back to average in the mid 40s.

The first weekend of October looks to be nicer with highs in the low to mid 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will near 70 for Sunday and Monday.

Stay warm!

-- Emily