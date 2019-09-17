Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

The rest of the night could see a few spotty showers, but we'll be mainly dry and looking at mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Blustery winds are expected with cool temperatures, so bundle up! You'll want to tomorrow morning as well with low temperatures in the 30s & low 40s.

Bring the rain jacket or umbrella tomorrow, too, as rain is expected by the morning and will last through the evening. Skies will be mainly gray tomorrow with some sunbreaks, but they'll be few and far between. Winds will be gusty at times as the next system approaches. High temperatures only top out in the 50s & low 60s. Our average daytime high at Roberts Field in Redmond is 76 degrees.

Wednesday will see fewer showers, but we're still looking at a relatively wet, cool day. Highs will still be in the 50s & 60s with off and on showers. The bulk of the rain looks to arrive in the second half of the day.

During this time we'll see some ***mountain snow***! Snow levels will bounce around 7,000-7,500' for the next few days resulting in anywhere from a trace to 4 inches of snow in the Cascade peaks! Don't expect any snow on the passes, though. We'll be looking at rain on the roads in the mountains.

By Thursday we'll be left with a few leftover showers, but more of a gradual clearing trend is ahead. Highs will be slightly warmer in the low to mid 60s. Temps keep warming through the end of the week, and we'll look to see variable clouds.

The last weekend of summer can expect highs right around average in the low to mid 70s with some sun and some clouds. Winds will pick up at times on Sunday gusting 15 to 20 miles per hour. Fall officially begins overnight into Monday at 12:50 a.m.

-- Emily