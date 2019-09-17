Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 05:55 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

The rest of the night could see a few spotty showers, but we'll be mainly dry and looking at mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Blustery winds are expected with cool temperatures, so bundle up! You'll want to tomorrow morning as well with low temperatures in the 30s & low 40s.

Bring the rain jacket or umbrella tomorrow, too, as rain is expected by the morning and will last through the evening. Skies will be mainly gray tomorrow with some sunbreaks, but they'll be few and far between. Winds will be gusty at times as the next system approaches. High temperatures only top out in the 50s & low 60s. Our average daytime high at Roberts Field in Redmond is 76 degrees.

Wednesday will see fewer showers, but we're still looking at a relatively wet, cool day. Highs will still be in the 50s & 60s with off and on showers. The bulk of the rain looks to arrive in the second half of the day.

During this time we'll see some ***mountain snow***! Snow levels will bounce around 7,000-7,500' for the next few days resulting in anywhere from a trace to 4 inches of snow in the Cascade peaks! Don't expect any snow on the passes, though. We'll be looking at rain on the roads in the mountains.

By Thursday we'll be left with a few leftover showers, but more of a gradual clearing trend is ahead. Highs will be slightly warmer in the low to mid 60s. Temps keep warming through the end of the week, and we'll look to see variable clouds.

The last weekend of summer can expect highs right around average in the low to mid 70s with some sun and some clouds. Winds will pick up at times on Sunday gusting 15 to 20 miles per hour. Fall officially begins overnight into Monday at 12:50 a.m.

-- Emily

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5