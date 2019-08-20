Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

Tonight we'll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Some clouds will roll in ahead of a cold front that will move through the region late Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures overnight will dip into the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s, which is about 5 degrees above normal.

We'll see one of the warmest days of the week on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and evening gusting 25 miles per hour, which increases our Fire Danger. Know conditions are still VERY dry through the area. Expect increasing clouds on Tuesday, but overall mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front moving through midweek will drop our temperatures for Wednesday. Highs will be noticeably cooler than Tuesday's in the low to mid 80s, which is average. Winds will be breezy on Wednesday driven by the front. Clouds will roll in throughout the day and by the afternoon we'll see a slight chance for light rain showers. Most of Central Oregon will remain dry, but there's still a chance for some rain showers Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday looks to return to mostly sunny skies and calmer winds. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is below normal, and our coolest day of the week. We'll keep climbing heading into Friday and temps will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected from Thursday forward.

-- Emily