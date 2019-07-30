Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

A thunderstorm developed southeast of La Pine this afternoon with one lightning strike. Overall this evening look to see hazy and/or smoky skies coming off the McKay Butte fire burning near La Pine. We'll see breezy winds through sunset out of the northwest gusting 25 miles per hour.

Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies overnight. Expect hazy and smoky skies to be at their worst around sunrise. The southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will be visible in Central Oregon after midnight, but best to head out of town for the clearest skies.

Tomorrow sees smoky skies, but sunny skies overhead. Highs will be back into the mid to upper 80s. Similar conditions are ahead for the middle and end of the week. Winds will pick up at times gusting 25 miles per hour Wednesday through Friday.

Warm to hot temperatures are expected this year for the 100th Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo. Temps will peak in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunshine will blanket the region, so plan on extra sunscreen and water!

The first weekend of August looks to hold more of the same with sunny skies and hot temperatures.

-- Emily