Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

Partly cloudy skies for us this evening as a slight chance for thunderstorms remains in the region tonight. Overnight we'll see clouds decrease in the area. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s in La Pine, and 50s for the rest of Central Oregon, which will make for a mild start in the morning.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies until we see increasing clouds in the afternoon. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be overhead by the afternoon, and then we have the slight chance for more thunderstorms. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH goes into effect in the afternoon extending until early Wednesday morning. Winds will be gusty along with the chance for lightning. Highs will be hot again in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

By Wednesday most of the moisture should be out of the region and conditions will be drier. Highs will dip on Wednesday and we'll be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We bounce back quickly by Thursday, so highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s again. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the end of the week.

Right now, our weekend looks perfectly sunny and high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s.

-- Emily