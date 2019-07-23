Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Mon. PM

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 05:34 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 05:34 PM PDT

Happy Monday evening, everyone!

Partly cloudy skies for us this evening as a slight chance for thunderstorms remains in the region tonight. Overnight we'll see clouds decrease in the area. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s in La Pine, and 50s for the rest of Central Oregon, which will make for a mild start in the morning.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies until we see increasing clouds in the afternoon. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be overhead by the afternoon, and then we have the slight chance for more thunderstorms. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH goes into effect in the afternoon extending until early Wednesday morning. Winds will be gusty along with the chance for lightning. Highs will be hot again in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

By Wednesday most of the moisture should be out of the region and conditions will be drier. Highs will dip on Wednesday and we'll be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We bounce back quickly by Thursday, so highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s again. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the end of the week.

Right now, our weekend looks perfectly sunny and high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s.

-- Emily

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11