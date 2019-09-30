Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Mon. AM, 9-30-19

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 04:34 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:34 AM PDT

-Good Monday Morning, Everyone...

While our chance of showers, snow or rain, diminishes through the morning hours, we will stay cold through the day. Under partly cloudy skies our highs will only reach the mid to upper 40's. Northerly and NW winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes will calm this evening and stay calm tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy and lows will range from the upper teens to upper 20's. The current freeze warning is scheduled to be lift at 10:00 am today, but don't be surprised to see it reinstated tonight and tomorrow night as lows are expected to drop into the 20's once again.

Skies are expected to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the week and through the coming weekend, but highs will be staying below average. Look for mid 50's Tuesday and then in the low to mid 60's for the next several days.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENGTRAL OREGON!

