Local Alert Weather, Mon. AM, 9-2-19

Good Monday Morning, Everyone...

Today we will see enough high pressure over the region to give us another sunny, warm day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight. With those clearer skies overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 40's; still a bit above average, but cooler than we have seen recently. Breezes will become light out of the west after midnight.

Tuesday promises to be an equally pleasant day, but Tuesday night we will see a few clouds invade our skies. Wednesday will be in the upper 80's and that little added heat combined with the moisture moving into the area will give us a chance of some overnight showers and thunderstorms. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 80's and we will live with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the day and into Thursday night. All of this will clear Friday and that will carry us into a pretty fair weekend. Beginning Friday we can look forward to a cooling trend that will have us back to the mid 70's for highs on Sunday.

Please keep in mind that school is back in session beginning tomorrow. A reminder to watch for school zones and be aware of increased foot and bicycle traffic by our students.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!