Local Alert Weather, Mon. AM, 9-16-19

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 06:28 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:28 AM PDT

Good Monday Morning, Everyone...

A slow moving and moisture laden system now centered off the British Columbia coast is setting us up for a string of rainy, cool days. Highs today in the mid 60's will be accompanied by rain showers and gusty NW winds at 5-10 mph. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms will stay with us this evening. We will see some partial, but brief clearing after midnight. Lows will range from the mid 30's to low 40's.

This system is expected to keep us chilly and wet for much of our week ahead. Rain is likely through the middle of the week along with daytime highs in the low 60's and overnight lows in the low 30's to low 40's. With lows getting close to freezing at the upper elevations we may see some snow mixed with the rain, especially in the foothills. We will cling to a chance of showers through Thursday night. From there skies are expected to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the weekend. Highs will stay a little below average this weekend, topping out in the low to mid 70's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

