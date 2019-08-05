Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Mon. AM, 8-5-19

By:

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 04:37 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 04:37 AM PDT

Good Monday Morning, Everyone...

A large high pressure center over the SW United States that will be fairly stationary for the next few days will be responsible for pulling hot, dry air into the Pacific NW. While we may see a few clouds later today, we will be under sunny skies with highs in the mid 90's and gusty NW breezes at 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the 50's and breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday will be equally warm, but we will see some moisture move in over those hot temperatures. That will give us a slight chance of late day and evening showers and thunderstorms scattered across the region. Wednesday's highs will be in the low 90's under mostly sunny skies. A slow moving low pressure center from the NW will draw cooler air into the NW beginning Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's and skies will turn partly cloudy Thursday night. Friday's highs will be in the low 80's. A chance of showers will develop beginning around noon and a chance of thunderstorms will follow Friday afternoon and into the night. This will break up through Saturday morning, but we will be left with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70's. Sunny conditions with highs in the mid 80's will return Sunday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

