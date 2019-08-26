Local Alert Weather, Mon. AM, 8-26-19

Good Monday Morning, Everyone...

High pressure over much of the western United States will set us up for a very warm day today that will be followed by hot temperatures for the rest of the week. Under sunny skies today's highs will reach the mid to upper 80's with light breezes out of the NW. Those breezes become light and variable this evening and stay that way through the night. Skies stay clear tonight with lows in the 40's to low 50's.

Tuesday and Wednesday thermometers will climb into the low to mid 90's. A modest amount of moisture moving in over those hot temperatures will give us a chance of thunderstorms and showers late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Highs will be in the upper 80's Thursday and the chance of showers and thunderstorms will stretch through Thursday into Thursday night. We will see a lot of clearing Friday and we can look forward to a sunny, warm weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's from Friday through Sunday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!