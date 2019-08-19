Local Alert Weather, Mon. AM, 8-19-19

Good Monday Morning, Everyone...

An air flow pattern that will be generally out of the west and SW will set us up for a string of sunny, warm days. Look for plenty of sunshine today with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80's. Expect to see light SW breezes calm this evening. Under clear skies, breezes will become light and variable tonight. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40's to mid 50's once again.

This pattern will stay with us for the next several days. Highs will stay above average with some days seeing temperatures climb into the low to mid 90's. A few clouds will push through the region beginning Wednesday. There is a slight chance that we will see a few scattered showers late Wednesday, but they won't last long. We will get back to mostly sunny conditions Thursday. More clearing will have us sunny by Friday and through the coming weekend. The weekend will be sunny with highs in the upper 80's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!