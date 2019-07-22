Local Alert Weather, Mon. AM, 7.22.19

Good Monday Morning, Everyone...

As we remain pinched between a low pressure center to the NW and high pressure to the SE, a SW flow of warm air will help to keep us quite warm today. Highs will be around 90 and with modest amounts of moisture moving in over warm temps we will see a slight chance of pm thunderstorms. Light breezes out of the NW will calm tonight. Look for mostly clear skies with lows in the 50's.

Warm to hot conditions will stay with us through the next several days. Highs will range from the mid 80's to low 90's from now through the coming weekend. The variable cloud cover that we see through Tuesday night will break and we will see sunshine and clear skies through the weekend, as well.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!