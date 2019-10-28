Local Alert Weather, Mon. AM, 10-28-19

-GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Even though our skies stay quite sunny today, a strong northerly flow will keep our temperatures chilly. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will cool quickly this evening and the winds will begin to pick up. Lows tonight under mostly clear skies will be in the single digits to mid teens. NW winds ramp up to a very gusty 10-20 mph after midnight. Those that are outside tonight should know that the wind chill factor will make temperatures feel like single digits down to below zero.

Despite more sunshine, Tuesday promises to be the coldest day of the week. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 30's and lows will be in the single digits to low teens. Wednesday will stay sunny and cold. Highs will be in the mid 40's and lows will be in the teens. We may see a few thin clouds Thursday and Friday, and they will be accompanied by a modest warm up that will have us back into the low to mid 50's. All of this will be followed by a sunny and warmer weekend. Saturday's highs will be in the mid to upper 50's and Sunday we will reach the low 60's.

