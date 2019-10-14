Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Mon. AM, 10-14-19

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 08:10 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 08:10 AM PDT

-GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Just enough high pressure will remain over the region today to give us another sunny day with temperatures at or slightly below average. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's and breezes will range from completely calm to light and variable. Skies will remain pretty clear tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20's to low 30's and breezes will remain calm until morning.

Tuesday promises to be the warmest day of the week with highs nearing 70 degrees.  The advance of a storm system will give us a few clouds late Tuesday, but we are not expecting any rain showers until later in the day Wednesday. That rain is associated with the passage of a cold front and it will keep a chance of rain in our forecast through the rest of the week and into Saturday. Chilly temperatures will come with those showers, also. Beginning Thursday highs will be in the low to mid 50's. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

