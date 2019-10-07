Local Alert Weather, Mon. AM, 10-07-19

-Good Monday Morning, Everyone...

You may want to get out and enjoy the fair conditions today because a system moves in tonight that will bring rain showers and leave behind cold temperatures. With gradual thickening clouds highs today will be in the low 70's with gentle westerly breezes. Winds will pick up to 10-20 mph out of the SW this evening. It will stay windy tonight and we will see a chance of showers with lows in the 40's.

Daytime highs will drop by 20 degrees Tuesday. With more rain expected through Tuesday and into Tuesday night, this cold system will only allow highs to reach the mid 50's. Lows will drop into the 20's Tuesday night. Despite more sunshine returning Wednesday we will be slow to warm up. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 40's and only reach the low 50's Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20's. By Friday we will be back into the low 60's. Highs this weekend will be in the low 60's under partly cloudy skies. Autumn colors should be getting pretty vibrant this weekend, so it could be a good time to take a drive through the mountains.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

