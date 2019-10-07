Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Mon. AM, 10-07-19

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 08:26 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 08:26 AM PDT

-Good Monday Morning, Everyone...

You may want to get out and enjoy the fair conditions today because a system moves in tonight that will bring rain showers and leave behind cold temperatures. With gradual thickening clouds highs today will be in the low 70's with gentle westerly breezes. Winds will pick up to 10-20 mph out of the SW this evening. It will stay windy tonight and we will see a chance of showers with lows in the 40's.

Daytime highs will drop by 20 degrees Tuesday. With more rain expected through Tuesday and into Tuesday night, this cold system will only allow highs to reach the mid 50's. Lows will drop into the 20's Tuesday night. Despite more sunshine returning Wednesday we will be slow to warm up. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 40's and only reach the low 50's Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20's. By Friday we will be back into the low 60's. Highs this weekend will be in the low 60's under partly cloudy skies. Autumn colors should be getting pretty vibrant this weekend, so it could be a good time to take a drive through the mountains.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life