Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Friday AM, 8-9-19

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 04:23 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 04:23 AM PDT

Good Friday Morning, Everyone...

Thunderstorm activity can be expected across our entire region today. The National Weather Service has declared a Fire Weather Warning for all of eastern Oregon and Washington. Highs will be in the mid 80's and gentle southerly winds this morning will turn gusty out of the west. Rain showers and possible thunderstorms will stay with us tonight. Lows will be in the 40's to low 50's. Tonight's winds will ultimately become light out of the west, but plan on blustery winds as long as storms stay active.

The possibility of more thunderstorms will carry into Saturday. While that possibility will diminish through the day, rain showers are expected to stay with us through much of Saturday night. The low pressure center responsible for all this storm activity will then move off to the NE leaving us with pretty fair conditions beginning Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid 70's. All of next week will be quite pleasant. Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny. Highs will range from the mid 70's to low 80's. Breezes will be fairly gentle out of the west and NW.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

National & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions