Local Alert Weather, Friday AM, 8-9-19

Thunderstorm activity can be expected across our entire region today. The National Weather Service has declared a Fire Weather Warning for all of eastern Oregon and Washington . Highs will be in the mid 80's and gentle southerly winds this morning will turn gusty out of the west. Rain showers and possible thunderstorms will stay with us tonight. Lows will be in the 40's to low 50's. Tonight's winds will ultimately become light out of the west, but plan on blustery winds as long as storms stay active.

The possibility of more thunderstorms will carry into Saturday. While that possibility will diminish through the day, rain showers are expected to stay with us through much of Saturday night. The low pressure center responsible for all this storm activity will then move off to the NE leaving us with pretty fair conditions beginning Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid 70's. All of next week will be quite pleasant. Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny. Highs will range from the mid 70's to low 80's. Breezes will be fairly gentle out of the west and NW.

