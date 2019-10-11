Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Friday AM, 10-11-19

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 04:40 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:40 AM PDT

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After another cold and for some, a frosty morning we will see another sunny, but cool day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's for most with a few spots breaking into the low 60's. Breezes will be generally out of the east and they will stay quite gentle. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will be scattered throughout the 20's and breezes will become light and variable.

The southern tip of a front passing through will give us some gradually increasing clouds Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's. Under mostly cloudy skies, Saturday night's lows will be a little milder, in the 30's, but we will be staying dry. With a variable cloud cover, highs will be in the low to mid 60's and over-night lows will range from the mid 30's to low 40's into the middle of next week. We will see a slight chance of scattered showers from Tuesday night through Thursday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

