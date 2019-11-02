Local Alert Weather - Fri. PM

Happy Friday evening, everyone!

High pressure builds into the region over the coming days, so we'll have clear skies overhead. Overnight we'll see clear skies and some haze. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens, which is still cold. Winds will be calm around 10 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Saturday kicks off our first weekend of November with sunny skies and a crisp morning. Temperatures will be in the teens, but will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The average daytime high is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine stick around with hazy skies through the end of the weekend. Winds will be about 10 miles per hour.

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees above average. Some winds will be blustery on Sunday, but overall we'll see a nice weekend. Hazy skies are likely with stagnant air in place.

Sunshine begins the week with our warmest day on the extended forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will roll into our area throughout the week. Midweek we'll see temperatures fall back into the mid 50s and lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected by Thursday.

Have a happy & safe weekend!

-- Emily