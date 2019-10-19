Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Fri. PM

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

Happy Friday evening, everyone!

Tonight is expected to be a wet one for Central Oregon. Mountain snow is expected for the higher elevations while the High Desert sees rain. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be breezy tonight gusting 20 miles per hour ahead of the next system pushing inland.

Saturday wakes up to rain showers with mild low temperatures. Throughout the day we'll see shower activity dwindle, but we'll still see a gusty day. Winds will top around 30 miles per hour. Shower chances will taper off by the evening heading into Sunday. 

Highs for Sunday will peak in the low to mid 50s, which is still about 10 degrees below normal. We'll see cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Winds will be blustery, but lighter than Saturday.

The beginning of next week sees highs in the low to mid 60s, which is above normal. We'll see partly sunny skies Monday with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Throughout the middle and end of next week we'll see more sunshine and highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Have a happy & safe weekend!

-- Emily

