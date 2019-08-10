Local Alert Weather - Fri. PM

Happy Friday evening, everyone!

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues for the Tri-County area through 10 p.m. tonight for the threat of some thunderstorms gaining strength and producing large hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds that could cause some damage. Take shelter when you see storm conditions develop.

Overnight we see the chance for thunderstorms stick around. Abundant lightning will be included in these cells, so a FIRE WEATHER/RED FLAG WARNING is in place for all counties east of the Cascades through 10 a.m. Saturday. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is about normal.

Saturday looks to see a partly cloudy start with a chance for thunderstorms already. An area of low pressure is making its way onshore after being to our southwest over the past few days. Winds will kick up and so will the instability as a result. Our best chances for thunderstorms would be in the afternoon. We'll also see rain. Temperatures will be much cooler in the mid 70s.

Overnight into Sunday storms will gradually move to our northeast. We'll still see the chance for storms overnight into Sunday. Lows will be much cooler in the lower 40s.

Sunday starts with partly cloudy skies, and we'll see mostly sunny skies by the evening. Highs will still be on the cooler side in the mid 70s. By Monday we see mostly sunny skies and temperatures back into the lower 80s.

Have a happy & safe weekend!

-- Emily