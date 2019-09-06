Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 9-6-19

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 04:24 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 04:24 AM PDT

Good Friday Morning, Everyone...

The passage of that thunderous storm system will leave us with plenty of sunshine on a nice, late-summer day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's and breezes will be out of the north and NW at a gentle 5-10 mph. Our skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40's at upper elevations to mid 50's. Breezes will calm this evening and stay calm overnight.

Back-to-back low-pressure centers moving into the Pacific NW will cool us down as we go through the weekend. Saturday's highs will be in the low 80's, but from there we will see highs in the low to mid 70's until we reach the middle of next week. The chance of scattered showers will return Saturday afternoon and that chance of showers will stay with us every day through next Tuesday night. A warming and clearing trend will begin Wednesday and carry into the end of the work week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

