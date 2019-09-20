Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 9-20-19

Good Friday Morning, Everyone...

The system that has kept us cool and rainy over the last few days moves out of the region today. It will leave us with a slight chance of scattered showers and highs in the mid 60's. NW breezes will be fairly gentle at 5-10 mph. This will be a cool and potentially drizzly start to Oktoberfest in downtown bend. We can expect to see some partial clearing tonight with lows that will range from the low 30's to the low 40's. Winds will calm this evening and stay calm overnight.

This weekend will be a bit of a split ticket. Oktoberfest will be under much fairer conditions Saturday. We will see plenty of sunshine, light breezes and highs in the mid 70's. A cool, wet, but brief system will move through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60's and we can expect rain showers through the afternoon and evening. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60's. We will be under mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and sunny Wednesday. Both days will see highs in the mid 70's. The next system will push in thursday with mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain and highs in the mid 60's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!