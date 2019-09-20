Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 9-20-19

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 04:39 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 04:39 AM PDT

Good Friday Morning, Everyone...

The system that has kept us cool and rainy over the last few days moves out of the region today. It will leave us with a slight chance of scattered showers and highs in the mid 60's. NW breezes will be fairly gentle at 5-10 mph. This will be a cool and potentially drizzly start to Oktoberfest in downtown bend. We can expect to see some partial clearing tonight with lows that will range from the low 30's to the low 40's. Winds will calm this evening and stay calm overnight.

This weekend will be a bit of a split ticket. Oktoberfest will be under much fairer conditions Saturday. We will see plenty of sunshine, light breezes and highs in the mid 70's. A cool, wet, but brief system will move through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60's and we can expect rain showers through the afternoon and evening. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60's. We will be under mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and sunny Wednesday. Both days will see highs in the mid 70's. The next system will push in thursday with mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain and highs in the mid 60's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel