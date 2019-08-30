Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 8-30-19

Good Friday Morning, Everyone...

As storm activity moves out of the area we will see continued clearing and another warm day. Skies will become mostly sunny and daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80's. Light southerly breezes this morning will turn westerly and NW this afternoon. Those light breezes will calm this evening. Under mostly clear skies tonight's lows will range from the low 40's to the low 50's.

While we may see a few clouds over the high desert over the next several days we are not expecting any showers. With plenty of sunshine we will see high in the low to mid 80's well into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!