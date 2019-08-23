Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 8-23-19

Good Friday Morning, Everyone...

A gentle westerly and NW flow combined with a modest amount of high pressure will deliver a very pleasant Friday for us. With plenty of sunshine we will see daytime highs in the mid 80's. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40's and those gentle breezes will turn SW after midnight.

These pleasant conditions will carry us right through the weekend ahead. Skies will stay clear both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80's and lows will be in the 40's. We may see a cloud or two Wednesday and Thursday, but overall we will stay sunny and dry through next week. A modest warm up beginning Monday will have us in the low 90's going through the middle of the week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

