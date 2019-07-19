Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 7-19-19

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 04:21 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 04:21 AM PDT

Good Friday Morning, Everyone...

With little shift in the air flow pattern we will see another sunny day that stays a bit on the cool side. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70's. Light and variable breezes this morning will turn southerly at 5-10 mph. Those gentle breezes will calm this evening and we will go into tonight expecting skies to stay clear. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40's.

Those light southerly breezes are an indication of the changes that are headed our way. A low pressure center to our NW in the Pacific and a high pressure center to our SE will combine efforts to bring warmer air into the region. We will see plenty of sunshine through the weekend with daytime highs climbing into the low 90's by Sunday. Monday will be equally warm. Sunny conditions will extend well into next week. By Tuesday and through the middle of the week our highs will be a little more average; topping out in the mid 80's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97