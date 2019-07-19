Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 7-19-19

Good Friday Morning, Everyone...

With little shift in the air flow pattern we will see another sunny day that stays a bit on the cool side. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70's. Light and variable breezes this morning will turn southerly at 5-10 mph. Those gentle breezes will calm this evening and we will go into tonight expecting skies to stay clear. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40's.

Those light southerly breezes are an indication of the changes that are headed our way. A low pressure center to our NW in the Pacific and a high pressure center to our SE will combine efforts to bring warmer air into the region. We will see plenty of sunshine through the weekend with daytime highs climbing into the low 90's by Sunday. Monday will be equally warm. Sunny conditions will extend well into next week. By Tuesday and through the middle of the week our highs will be a little more average; topping out in the mid 80's.

