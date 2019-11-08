Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 11-8-19

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 05:22 AM PST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 05:22 AM PST

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure gaining strength over the region will deliver a sunny, warm day today. We will see highs in the upper 60's. That will be in the neighborhood of 15 degrees above average! Breezes, if you see any at all, will be light and generally out of the south. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be at or a little below the freezing mark and breezes will stay light out of the south.

This weekend skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and we will be staying quite dry. Highs will be in the low 60's. Monday, Veterans Day, will see highs in the upper 50's under mostly sunny skies. A variable cloud cover will stay with us through much of next week. Temperatures will be very pleasant, in the upper 50's to lows 60's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving