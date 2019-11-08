Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 11-8-19

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure gaining strength over the region will deliver a sunny, warm day today. We will see highs in the upper 60's. That will be in the neighborhood of 15 degrees above average! Breezes, if you see any at all, will be light and generally out of the south. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be at or a little below the freezing mark and breezes will stay light out of the south.

This weekend skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and we will be staying quite dry. Highs will be in the low 60's. Monday, Veterans Day, will see highs in the upper 50's under mostly sunny skies. A variable cloud cover will stay with us through much of next week. Temperatures will be very pleasant, in the upper 50's to lows 60's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!