Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 11-15-19

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 05:20 AM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 05:20 AM PST

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The passage of a fairly weak cold front will deliver cloudy skies and a 30% chance of scattered rain showers today. Westerly breezes, however, will only pick up to 5-15 mph. Daytime highs will be in the mid 50's. Some partial clearing this evening will take us into a night under partly cloudy skies. Breezes will turn southerly at 5-10 mph and lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's.

Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday and partly cloudy Sunday. A nice little warming trend will have us in the upper 50's Saturday and the low to mid 60's Sunday. We will enjoy another fair day Monday, but a developing system moving through the region will set us up for more rain showers Monday night and into Tuesday. The rain will taper off Tuesday night. We will be left under clearing skies through the middle of the week, but we will also see cooler air infiltrate the area. Beginning Wednesday we will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 40's, a little more typical for this time of year, and overnight lows in the teens and low 20's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

