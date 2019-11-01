Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 11-1-19

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure will maintain its grip over the Pacific NW today and with that we will see another sunny day. A consistent northerly flow will keep our temperatures a bit on the cool side, however. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under clear to mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will be scattered through the 20's and breezes will be light and variable.

While we may get a thin cloud here and there, the next several days will hold a lot of sunshine. A warming trend will take us into the low to mid 60's by Sunday and we will stay there into the middle of next week. Even then, highs will only pull back to the upper 50's.

