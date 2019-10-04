Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 10-4-19

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a slight chance of some scattered showers in the morning our skies will clear and we can expect mostly sunny skies on a pretty cool Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's and westerly breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph with gusts a bit higher in some areas. Breezes will calm in the evening and stay calm overnight. Tonight's skies will be partly cloudy and lows will be close to and below freezing.

The weekend ahead is looking very fair. We may see a few thin clouds, but overall, we can expect plenty of sunshine. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 60's and Sunday we will warm into the low 70's. Skies will stay sunny for much of Monday and highs will reach the mid 70's. A weak system that will be centered to our north with move through late Tuesday. It will increase our clouds and give us a slight chance of showers Tuesday night and into Wednesday. It will also bring cooler temperatures. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 60's and we will cool into the upper 50's Wednesday. Skies will clear Wednesday night and Thursday will see us under sunny skies with highs in the low 60's

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!