Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 10-25-19

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 04:38 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:38 AM PDT

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we may see a thin cloud or two later this afternoon our day will be filled with sunshine, blue skies and warm temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid 70's. Light and variable winds in the morning will ramp up to 10-20 mph out of the NW. Some areas will see gusts to 25-30 mph. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will be scattered throughout the 20's with gentle breezes out of the south after midnight.

We are expecting plenty of sunshine for the next several days, but a change in the air flow pattern will bring colder temperatures to Central Oregon beginning Saturday. Highs will range from the mid 40's to low 50's and lows will be in the 20's for the weekend. A very modest warming trend will take us back to the upper 50's by the middle of the week. With overnight lows staying in the 20's, we will all see temperatures below average despite the sunny skies.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16