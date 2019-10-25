Local Alert Weather, Fri. AM, 10-25-19

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we may see a thin cloud or two later this afternoon our day will be filled with sunshine, blue skies and warm temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid 70's. Light and variable winds in the morning will ramp up to 10-20 mph out of the NW. Some areas will see gusts to 25-30 mph. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will be scattered throughout the 20's with gentle breezes out of the south after midnight.

We are expecting plenty of sunshine for the next several days, but a change in the air flow pattern will bring colder temperatures to Central Oregon beginning Saturday. Highs will range from the mid 40's to low 50's and lows will be in the 20's for the weekend. A very modest warming trend will take us back to the upper 50's by the middle of the week. With overnight lows staying in the 20's, we will all see temperatures below average despite the sunny skies.

