Let the warm up begin

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 06:10 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 06:10 PM PDT

Happy Friday, Central Oregon.

The upper level trough that brought light showers to the area the past couple of days has now moved east.

Thursday night the west-northwest winds will keep skies partly cloudy across eastern Washington and the northern half of Oregon, with clear skies to the south.

It will be several degrees colder tonight compared to last night, with lows ranging in the high 20s to low 40s.

Saturday we will begin to see a warm up with highs ranging from the high 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday through Monday will be perfect for outdoor activities, and afternoon temperatures on Monday will be about 5 degrees above the seasonal average, with highs around 65-75.

Winds will be variable less than 10 mph Sunday through Monday.

Tuesday night and Wednesday, a front will bring a chance of showers to the Cascades.

Tuesday night and Wednesday with most of the lower elevations seeing a slight chance of showers on Wednesday.

Snow levels will start out around 9000 feet Tuesday night but by Wednesday night snow levels will drop to 3000 to 4000 feet.

Another concern on Wednesday afternoon and evening will be the windy conditions.

Much of the area will have westerly 15 to 25 mph winds with gusts to 35 or 40 mph before tapering off Friday night.

Wednesday night showers will be confined mainly to the mountains.

By Thursday morning the trough will be off into Idaho and Montana with an offshore ridge providing a dry northerly flow over our area.

Thursday through Friday the offshore ridge will expand over the area on Friday.

This will be a dry period with mostly clear skies with light winds.

