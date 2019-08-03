Saturday Local Alert Weather Forecast

Good morning Central Oregon!

We are looking at another sunny day today across the High Desert!

Highs today will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Breezy conditions are likely once again this evening with winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH with gusts up around 20 MPH at times.

The wind should die down as we make our way through the overnight hours.

Overnight we are looking at lows down into the upper 40s and 50s.

For your Sunday, sunny skies, with the occasional cloud from time to time.

We will see it warm up with highs in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s for highs.

That is right around average for this time of year with is 87 degrees at Roberts Field in Redmond.

It looks like we will once again see the winds kick up heading into the evening on Saturday.

Warm and sunny for Sunday too, with highs in the upper 80s to 90s once again.

It looks like things are going to get even hotter for the start of the work week with highs topping out in the upper 90s and some areas on the High Desert could even hit triple digits on Monday and Tuesday.

By the end of the week it looks like things will cool down just a bit into the 80s .

Have a great weekend Central Oregon!