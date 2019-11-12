Cloudy skies and a chance for rain on the way, MON 11-11

Happy Veterans Day, Central Oregon,

An upper level ridge is building back into the Pacific Northwest.

Monday overnight lows will be in the low- to mid 30s.

Another weak upper level trough and surface front will move through the region Tuesday.

This will bring mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain mainly over the cascades with highs in the low 60s.

The persistent pattern then repeats for Wednesday with upper ridge building into the area.

The upper level ridge will begin to shift east of the area Thursday.

A weak front will move across the two-state area Friday with isolated to scattered showers possible, mainly across higher elevations.

After a brief dry break Saturday, a more robust system arrives onshore Sunday bringing better chances for more widespread precipitation.

Snow levels expected to remain above 5,500 feet through the weekend before dropping near 4,000 feet early next week.