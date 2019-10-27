Clear and cold expected for the weekend, SUN 27

Sunday and Monday we have an upper level trough moving from BC that's pushing a cold front through the Pacific northwest.

Breezy conditions will continue into the evening then diminish overnight.

Sunday and Monday will continue to have mostly clear skies with similar temperatures.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

Lows in the teens and 20s.

Monday night through Friday a prolonged and deep northerly wind flow across the Pacific Northwest will make for rather chilly conditions through much of next week.

Temperatures are expected to come in some 15 to 20 degrees below normal with highs generally in the 40s and 50s and lows in the teens and 20s the first half of the week.

Some slight modification should take place toward the end of the week as the upper ridge slowly shifts eastward.