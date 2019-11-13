A foggy start may be in store for Wednesday, TUES 11-12

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon.

A weak cold front is working its way through the region this afternoon, producing a little light precipitation over the forecast area.

Overnight lows will be in the low- to mid 30s, with the front exiting into Idaho this evening and ending the precipitation.

The ridge of high pressure will quickly rebuild over the region tonight through Thursday, with highs in the low 50s to mid 60s.

This will allow the inversion to develop again, forming some stratus clouds and fog around the area overnight.

Some of this will dissipate on Wednesday, only to re-form Wednesday night, possibly persisting through Thursday.

There will be another cold front on Friday, which will be a little stronger than today's front, providing a little more westerly winds and precipitation but snow levels remaining high.

A series of fronts will bring a chance of rain and mountain snow for most of the extended period.

Confidence is high that a cold front Friday night will bring rain with snow above 5,000 feet.

This will be followed by a shortwave ridge on Saturday for a brief break in precipitation.

The flat ridge will flatten Saturday night and Sunday, allowing a moist westerly flow across Washington and the northern half of Oregon.

Temperatures Friday night through Monday will be above seasonal Monday may also be unseasonably warm, but Tuesday could go either way, depending on which model solution is best.